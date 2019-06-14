India vs Pakistan:: It seems former legends Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar have restarted the rivalry, but this time off-the-pitch. A couple of days ahead of the massive India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 clash at Manchester, Sehwag feels Pakistan cannot beat India. Shoaib Akhtar responds and he totally disagrees with Sehwag. This banter took place during a freewheeling chat on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

Shoaib initially questioned Sehwag, “Which team are you backing in the next match after considering everything from toss to playing conditions, etc.?”

Sehwag promptly responded to the question and said, “I don’t believe that Pakistan will be able to beat India on the 16th in any way whatsoever.”

The ex-cricketer Pakistan speedster didn’t agree with Sehwag. He said there’s a lot depending on the toss. “I feel that if Pakistan wins the toss, they should win. Also, it will open the tournament. After that, any team amongst England, Australia, Pakistan, and India can win the tournament.”

India and Pakistan are set to face each other coming Sunday in Manchester for the most high-octane clash of the ICC World Cup 2019 so far. India, having won all their games, will be the outright favourites in this match. One of the most balanced units in the World cup, Kohli & Co. will be looking to extend their winning streak, especially after their last match against New Zealand got washed out.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in the middle of all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that.