India vs Pakistan: India skipper Virat Kohli was at his witty best while addressing the media on the eve of the much-awaited clash against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16. During the address, Kohli counted the positives and spoke about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing-room ahead of the high-voltage clash. India has started the World Cup 2019 campaign on an emphatic note by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia before sharing the spoils with New Zealand.

In an upbeat mood, Kohli said that they have not discussed anything differently ahead of the clash and they are taking this game like any other match. He also said that the fans get a little too emotional. “I can’t tell the fans to think of the game in a particular manner. For us, we can’t get too emotional. Our mindset is different from fans’. I wouldn’t say it’s easy for fans to think like a player. It’s crucial for us to be absolutely professional,” said Kohli.

“We’ll have to be flexible, can’t be rigid in approach. If conditions are very different, we’ll think of different combinations. If pace becomes a more potent option we’ll look to explore that. We have literally discussed nothing different. The mood, atmosphere in the dressing room hasn’t changed. Any game for your country can be emotional, adrenaline filled. No one game is more special for us than the other,” he added.

“The best way to approach something like this, if the focus is too much elsewhere outside, the game isn’t going to last a lifetime. It’s one thing that keeps you grounded as a cricketer. Whether the team does well or not, the tournament goes on. I don’t see it as a challenge (that India doesn’t play Pak often). For us, the most important thing is to focus on us as a team, on what our strengths are. Familiar or unfamiliar oppositions don’t matter,” he added further.

India will play Pakistan at Manchester on June 16 and chances of rain looms large.