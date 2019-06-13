India vs Pakistan Weather Report:

With the rain becoming the topic of discussion during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash could see the weather playing a huge role. Fans from both camps would like to see a full 50-over contest but that could be difficult with possibilities of rain looming large. The blockbuster between the arch-rivals takes place on June 16, which is a Sunday. Three games have already been called off without a ball being bowled and a solitary match was rain-curtailed. ICC has faced the ire for getting the schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 completely wrong.

Weather Report for India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match:

According to Accuweather, it will be overcast and it will remain that way throughout the day in Manchester. BBC weather reported that there are no chances of rain in Manchester on Sunday. But again, only a fool can predict the weather of the UK as it keeps changing frequently.

Here is the hourly forecast for the humdinger in Manchester on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India will start the game as favourites against Pakistan who have not been having a good run in ODI cricket.

“Yes, we’ve had one game rained off which was very important for us – every game now is very important for us, so yes you can say that. Obviously, to be part of that kind of game, it’s great. It’s in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there – so I’m really excited about it. It’s a huge pressure game, obviously. Pakistan and India, there’s a lot of mysteries behind that but we want to just focus on our cricket strengths and how we can get better.” said Imam.