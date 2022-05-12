New Delhi: It has been over 10 years since the last time India and Pakistan crossed swords in a bilateral series. Due to political tensions between the two countries, both of them have battled it out only in ICC events. Current PCB Chairman is optimistic of a future bilateral series but former chairman Ehsan Mani has other thoughts as playing a series against their arch rivals mean going to their country, something which he dislikes.Also Read - County Championship: Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan REVEALS How India's Test Specialist Cheteshwar Pujara's Advise Helped Him as Sussex

Mani said that he never said no to India's invitation but he has always made it clear that if the Men in Blue wants to play the Men in Green, they should come to Pakistan and play.

"I always made it clear that if they want to play, they will come and play Pakistan. I never said no but I've always maintained that we have our own integrity, our honour. Why should we run behind India? We should not. When they will be ready, only then we will be ready too," he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja came up with the idea of a 4-nation T20 tournament with India and Pakistan but ICC has turned it down in it’s board meeting last month.

Raja said in an interview with The Indian Express that politics can be set aside as he wants fans to enjoy more of India-Pakistan games.

“Whenever I talk about India and Pakistan, it’s not always as the chairman of a Cricket Board. But it’s the cricketer that comes out. And as a cricketer, I’ll say that politics can be set aside because why should the fans not enjoy India-Pakistan games. The numbers and the figures are there for everyone to see why it is still the best competition in the world. And somehow, we’ve got to make it happen,” he told.