India vs Pakistan: Looks like Team India is making the most of their stay in Manchester ahead of the high-voltage Pakistan tie. Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shanker and Dinesh Karthik visited Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground which is also popularly known as ‘Theatre of Dreams’. The trio also got the exclusive opportunity to enter the coveted dressing room of the players where the jerseys were hung. Chahal was spotted getting clicked with Romelu Lukaku’s jersey. Chahal took to Instagram and shared some pictures and videos of their time at the iconic venue. “A dream come true to be at the Theatre of Dreams,” read his post.

Meanwhile, Team India players looked relaxed ahead of the big tie as they went to watch the latest film ‘Bharat’ in Manchester. Their last game against New Zealand got called off without a ball being bowled and that meant the Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the tournament after three matches. Rain is expected to play a part in the India-Pakistan tie, but fas would be praying they get to witness a full 50-over match. Four matches in the tournament have already got abandoned due to rain and fans would hope that does not happen on June 16.

India will start as outright favourites but cannot take Pakistan lightly as they are known to spring surprises. Pakistan was bowled out for 105 against the Windies in their tournament opener. Then, in the very next match, they bounced back to hurt host and tournament favourites England.