India vs Pakistan: It was not the regular set used for the Chahal TV production! This time it was not the regular cricket ground, but a football ground and that too an iconic one. Team India is in Manchester for their much-awaited clash with Pakistan and the players made the most of their stay in the city. Yuzvendra Chahal shot his latest episode of Chahal TV in the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, Manchester United. Chahal had the company of Vijay Shanker and Dinesh Karthik. During the tete-e-tete, Karthik admits that he is not a Man-U fan but now he will root for them. Vijay Shanker, on the other hand, says that he is getting goosebumps. Chahal went on to reveal that this was his first time at a football ground and his first ever look inside a football teams locker room.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, the Team India members also checked out the locker rooms. Chahal went on to reveal that he is a Lukaku fan.