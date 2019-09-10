India vs Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Football Match: FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch IND vs QAT TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

After suffering humiliation at the hands of Oman in home conditions, the Blue Tigers travel to Qatar to face their toughest hurdle of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. India had played a much-better football than Oman and should be cursing their stars for losing the match.

Leading 1-0 in the half-time, the Igor Stimac-coached side failed to hold the scoreline as Oman struck back with the equalizer at the 82nd minute before sealing the match 2-1 in the stoppage time. The Indian camp would be wary of the defensive loopholes and would be hoping the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan don’t repeat their mistakes.

The midfield and the forward line were on top of their game as they dominated upper-ranked Oman in the first half and created several chances. India could well have been 4-0 up had they shown more intent in their conversion rate. However, Sunil Chetri and boys know that after this match away match against Qatar their life would become much easier and thus a draw could potentially mean a win for India.

India vs Qatar Match Details

Date: September 12, 2019.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.

India vs Qatar Probable Starting XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan

Qatar (4-3-2-1): Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel Carvalho, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Assim Madibo, Kariam Boudiaf, Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali

India vs Qatar, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where is India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match being played?

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

When is India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match being played?

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on September 12.

What time does India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 10 PM IST.

On which TV channels will the India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be aired?

The India vs Qatar match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match online in India?

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live-streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV.