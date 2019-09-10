Live Updates

  • 12:00 AM IST

  • 11:54 PM IST

    FINAL WHISTLE BLOWS!!!

    The Indians have done it as they restricted Oman at their home to take a crucial point. It’s 0-0 at the end of the day and the Igor Stimac-led side would be more than happy with the result.
    QAT 0-0 IND. Full Time.
  • 11:49 PM IST

    We are finally done with the regulation 90 minutes of play and India only have another four minutes to hold.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 91′
  • 11:45 PM IST

    If not Gurpreet, if not the defenders it would be the goal post!!

    As Gurpreet blocked a shot it deflected for a Qatar player to shoot in what was an open goal. But he missed it by a whisker as the ball hit the post to add up to Qatar’s frustration.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 86′

  • 11:42 PM IST

    What a play that was from Anirudh Thapa and Udanta Singh. They had the Qatari defenders by surprise as India built their best attack of the night. Udanta taking the ball with his right leg from Thapa, who served him from the left win, and tried to find the back of the net with a curler. But the ball went an inch above the goal.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 84′

  • 11:38 PM IST

    That was the second substitute from Igor Stimac. He knows that Qatar will come with everything in these dying minutes thus it’s better to strengthen your defence.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Qatar earns their 11th corner as Rahul Bheke commits a mistake inside the box. However, the danger is averted as the Indian defenders cleared the ball to saftey.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 73′
  • 11:27 PM IST

    Sahal misses it by a whisker as India took their first-ever shot on the goal. Kind of sums up how the game is being played on equal footing for the last 10 minutes or so.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 69′
  • 11:26 PM IST

    This time it was afree-kick for India at the edge of Qatar box. It shows how Indians are trying to open the game. The last five-six minutes of the play have seen the visitors exerting pressure on the home team.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 68′
  • 11:23 PM IST

    Another free-kick right at the edge of the box and another failure from Qatar. This time they hit it straight at the box. India keep on defending strongly and denying Qatar a chance to score.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 64′

India vs Qatar Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, IND vs QAT Live Football Score And Updates

After suffering humiliation at the hands of Oman in home conditions, the Blue Tigers travel to Qatar to face their toughest hurdle of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. India had played a much-better football than Oman and should be cursing their stars for losing the match.

Leading 1-0 in the half-time, the Igor Stimac-coached side failed to hold the scoreline as Oman struck back with the equalizer at the 82nd minute before sealing the match 2-1 in the stoppage time. The Indian camp would be wary of the defensive loopholes and would be hoping the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan don’t repeat their mistakes.

The midfield and the forward line were on top of their game as they dominated upper-ranked Oman in the first half and created several chances. India could well have been 4-0 up had they shown more intent in their conversion rate. However, Sunil Chetri and boys know that after this match away match against Qatar their life would become much easier and thus a draw could potentially mean a win for India.

India vs Qatar Starting XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Abdul Sahal, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Desai, Nikhil Poojary.

Qatar (4-3-2-1): Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel Carvalho, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Assim Madibo, Kariam Boudiaf, Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali