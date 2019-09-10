

















India vs Qatar Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, IND vs QAT Live Football Score And Updates

After suffering humiliation at the hands of Oman in home conditions, the Blue Tigers travel to Qatar to face their toughest hurdle of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. India had played a much-better football than Oman and should be cursing their stars for losing the match.

Leading 1-0 in the half-time, the Igor Stimac-coached side failed to hold the scoreline as Oman struck back with the equalizer at the 82nd minute before sealing the match 2-1 in the stoppage time. The Indian camp would be wary of the defensive loopholes and would be hoping the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan don’t repeat their mistakes.

The midfield and the forward line were on top of their game as they dominated upper-ranked Oman in the first half and created several chances. India could well have been 4-0 up had they shown more intent in their conversion rate. However, Sunil Chetri and boys know that after this match away match against Qatar their life would become much easier and thus a draw could potentially mean a win for India.

India vs Qatar Starting XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Abdul Sahal, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Desai, Nikhil Poojary.

Qatar (4-3-2-1): Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel Carvalho, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Assim Madibo, Kariam Boudiaf, Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali