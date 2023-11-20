Home

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match online and on TV.

India vs Qatar in Bhubaneswar. (Image: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: India will take inspiration from their famous goal-less draw against Asian champions Qatar four years ago when they face the same opponents in a 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Tuesday.

Their confidence boosted after the 1-0 away win against Kuwait on November 16, India will hope to give a tough fight to Qatar, though the fancied visiting side will start as firm favourites. India had surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second round qualifiers in Doha.

Qatar were then in red-hot form, having won the Asia Cup title in early 2019. Talismanic India captain Sunil Chhetri was absent in that match as he was indisposed and he would be eager to show his class at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday, though scoring chances for the hosts are expected to be far less than the visitors. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had captained the team that night in Doha in front of a partisan expatriate crowd, will have to be at his best again on Tuesday to thwart the marauding Qataris as he had done four years ago.

What is the timing of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar will be played on Monday (November 21) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India vs Qatar will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar will be telecasted live on Sports 18 Network.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Qatar will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

India Squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri.

