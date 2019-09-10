Live Updates

  • 10:38 PM IST

    Adil Khan heads away a curling free-kick as Indian keep on denying Qatar. While the defence looked shaky at the start, the likes of Jhingan, Adil Khan, Sahal and Thapa looked to have gain their confidence.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 37′
  • 10:32 PM IST

    One long-ranger after another is coming India’s way but they are not even close to be effective. It shows that Qatar have not yet been able to penetrate the Indian defence in front of the box. Kudos to Jhingan and Adil Khan so far.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    So far Qatar have used the wings to perfection as almost all of their attacks have come from either the right or the left-wing. Credits should be given Anirudh Thapa and Sahal for blocking the attacks consistently. However, no attack from the middle should also reflect how strongly the centre-backs have guarded the defence line.

    QAT 0-0 IND 31′
  • 10:26 PM IST

    It’s been 25 minutes and the game has been played almost entirely in the Indian half, reflecting the intensity of Qatari attack. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been brilliant. But with Qatar going all out with their attacks how long will the score remain the same?

    QAT 0-0 IND 27′
  • 10:21 PM IST

    It’s save after save for Gurpreet as he denies Qatar twice in a span of minutes. First it was Abdullah Azia and then it was Haydows. Surely, Gurpreet needs some help from defence. Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khans have not been up to the mark so far and need to rise their game.

    QAT 0-0 IND 22′
  • 10:15 PM IST

    Qatar miss another chance as they came closes to their first goal with a brilliant curler from Abdullah Aziz. They are on the attack right from the begining and are testing the Indian defence in every manner possible. How long will the Indians hold?

    QAT 0-0 IND 15′
  • 10:11 PM IST

    Gurpreet Singh is showing why he is the best in the business. Like he was in the earlier match against Oman, he is standing rock-solid today as well under the goal as he saved two genuine goal-scoring chances from Qatar.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 12′
  • 10:08 PM IST

    As expected, Qatar is going all guns blazing against a lower-ranked India. But Indian defence line consisting the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan have done extremely nice so far to keep the home team in check.

    QAT 0-0 IND. 8′
  • 10:01 PM IST

    The referee blows the whistle and the time finally comes for what the entire Indian football community was waiting for. India in their usual blue face the marrons of Qatar. Stay tuned with us.

  • 9:54 PM IST

    The players are ready and raring as they que up in the tunnel to take the field. What do you think would be the result today? Can the Blue Tigers shock the Asian Champions? Stay tuned with us to find out as we get you all the latest update before anyone else of this FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between India and Qatar.

India vs Qatar Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, IND vs QAT Live Football Score And Updates

After suffering humiliation at the hands of Oman in home conditions, the Blue Tigers travel to Qatar to face their toughest hurdle of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. India had played a much-better football than Oman and should be cursing their stars for losing the match.

Leading 1-0 in the half-time, the Igor Stimac-coached side failed to hold the scoreline as Oman struck back with the equalizer at the 82nd minute before sealing the match 2-1 in the stoppage time. The Indian camp would be wary of the defensive loopholes and would be hoping the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan don’t repeat their mistakes.

The midfield and the forward line were on top of their game as they dominated upper-ranked Oman in the first half and created several chances. India could well have been 4-0 up had they shown more intent in their conversion rate. However, Sunil Chetri and boys know that after this match away match against Qatar their life would become much easier and thus a draw could potentially mean a win for India.

India vs Qatar Starting XI

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Abdul Sahal, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Desai, Nikhil Poojary.

Qatar (4-3-2-1): Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel Carvalho, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Assim Madibo, Kariam Boudiaf, Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali