The Indian Football Team returns to action as they face Qatar in the second round of the FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. Also Read - India FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Live India Football Match Online and on TV

India are placed 4th in the Group E of the second round of qualifiers and are yet to win a single game. They have only managed draws against Bangladesh, Qatar and Afghanistan, and lost both games to Oman so far. Also Read - India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Stars as Sunil Chhetri-Less Blue Tigers Stun Qatar to Take Crucial Away Point

Qatar is at the top of Group E with five wins and a draw; they have accumulated 16 points and look all set to qualify for the Asian Cup, having already qualified for the World Cup as hosts.

When is India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Thursday, June 3rd.

What are the timings of India vs Qatar International Friendly match?

The India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match being played?

The India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium(Al-Sadd Stadium), Doha.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

Where can you live stream the India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World match?

The India vs Qatar AFC Asian/World Cup Qualifier match will live stream on Hotstar. You can catch the live scores, live updates and live commentary on India.com.