Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India vs Russia Prediction FIH Men’s Olympic Qualifiers 2019 – Hockey Tips For Today’s Match 1 IND vs RUS at Kalinga Stadium: 14 hockey teams are vying to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The teams have been divided into seven pairs based on their team rankings. Each will face other in a two-match series and the one ending with most points after that will qualify. In the event of both teams finishing with same points, the higher-ranked team will progress for the Olympics next year.

Date and Time: 01/11/2019 (8:00 PM IST)

Venue: Kalinga Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh (captain), Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), PR Sreejesh, Iaroslav Loginov, Rupinder Pal Singh, Mikhail Proskuriakov, Andrey Kuraev, Hardik Singh, Pavel Golubev, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay

IND vs RUS Hockey SQUAD

India: PR Sreejesh (GK), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birender Lakra, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Russia: Ivan Ozherelev (GK), Denis Shchipachev (Captain), Mikhail Proskuriakov , Denis Starienko, Georgii Arusiia, Semen Matkovskiy, Dmitry Zheleznyakov, Alexander Skiperskiy, Evgeny Artemov, Marat Khairullin, Pavel Golubev, Sergey Lepeshkin, Andrey Kuraev, Iaroslav Loginov, Artem Nadyrshin, Marat Gafarov (GK), Artem Borisov, Alexey Sobolevskiy

