Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India vs Russia Prediction FIH Men’s Olympic Qualifiers 2019 – Hockey Tips For Today’s Match 2 IND vs RUS at Kalinga Stadium: India men’s hockey team was tested by a lower-ranked Russian team in the first leg on Friday. After taking an early 1-0 lead, Russia came back to draw level in the second quarter before Mandeep Singh struck twice for a comfortable lead. Eventually India took a 4-1 lead but the tourists managed to pull one back late in the game. Indian coach was disappointed with the way his men performed but expressed hope that they will come up with a vastly improved and commanding show come Saturday.

Date and Time: 02/11/2019 (8:00 PM IST)

Venue: Kalinga Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), PR Sreejesh, Iaroslav Loginov, Rupinder Pal Singh, Mikhail Proskuriakov, Andrey Kuraev, Hardik Singh, Pavel Golubev, Mandeep Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay

IND vs RUS Hockey SQUAD

India: PR Sreejesh (GK), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Birender Lakra, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Russia: Ivan Ozherelev (GK), Denis Shchipachev (Captain), Mikhail Proskuriakov , Denis Starienko, Georgii Arusiia, Semen Matkovskiy, Dmitry Zheleznyakov, Alexander Skiperskiy, Evgeny Artemov, Marat Khairullin, Pavel Golubev, Sergey Lepeshkin, Andrey Kuraev, Iaroslav Loginov, Artem Nadyrshin, Marat Gafarov (GK), Artem Borisov, Alexey Sobolevskiy

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ RUS Dream11 Team/ India Dream11 Team/ Russia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.