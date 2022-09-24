Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam: Sunil Chhetri and Co will go head to head against Singapore in Vietnam at the Hung Thinh Tournament on Monday. The Blue Tigers will be seen in action for the first time after their successful campaign in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June where they played three matches and finished with a hundred per cent win record. Head coach Igor Stimac sounded confident yet cautious on the eve of India’s first meeting with Singapore in 10 years. The Croatian coach said though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, India have the ability to tame their opponents. The 55-year-old is aware of some of the fitness challenges his team is facing. But at the same time, he believes his players have the ability to fight on the pitch till the final whistle is blown.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament 2022: Line-ups Out, Check Playing XI

What is the timing of the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore ?

The Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore will be played on Saturday (September 24) from 5:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI- Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where will the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore take place?

The Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore be played at Thong Nhat Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City. Also Read - IND vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Online And On TV

Where can I watch Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore on TV ?

The Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore will be telecasted live on Euro Sport.

Where can I live stream the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore in India?

The Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore will be live streamed on Jio TV.