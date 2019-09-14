India vs South Africa 1st T20I, Weather Report:

Virat Kohli-led Team India will start a new journey after a successful West Indies tour. They return to known conditions where they will host South Africa for a home series. The long series starts with the T20Is and the first game will be played in Dharamsala. For India, it will be an opportunity to get their team ready for the T20 World Cup slated next year in Australia. India could try a few new faces and experiments in the batting and bowling department. Eyes would be on the Pandya brothers as they are the specialists of the format. For a change, South Africa will start as underdogs. They may be short on experience but not talent. Jadeja, Krunal, Washington and Rahul Chahar will have a great opportunity to impress as Kuldeep and Chahal will not take part. With Bmrah being rested, it will also be an opportunity for young Saini to impress.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast:

The weather forecast for the game will not be a good one for the fans as scattered rains are expected. It could be a little frustrating for the players are stoppages and delays could be the order of the day. Fans would be hoping the rain stays away and permits a full 100-overs match.

Timings:

The 1st T20I between India and South Africa will start at 1900 hours.

Squads:

