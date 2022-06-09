New Delhi: India will lock horns against South Africa for the T20I series which will kickstart in New Delhi and the final match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on June 19, 2022, at 7 PM IST. KL Rahul who was appointed as the captain for the series has been ruled out due to an injury and Rishabh Pant will lead the series.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-up Updates: 'India Could Have Accommodated Ravi Ashwin' - Md Kaif

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 1st T20I Start in India?

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 7PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa 1st T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium New Delhi.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.