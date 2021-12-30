New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly might be right now in hospital recovering from COVID-19, but he didn’t miss the chance to watch India’s match against South Africa on Thursday. The BCCI president took to twitter later on and congratulated Team India for the ‘great’ victory.Also Read - India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React to Virat Kohli-Led India's Historic Win at Centurion

Virat Kohli-led India became the first Asian country to beat the Proteas in their home ground of Centurion by a massive margin of 113 runs to end the year on a high.

Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all…will be a hard team to beat this series..South africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 30, 2021



The BCCI President was not at all surprised by the fact that India won the match as it was already expected that India will come hard against the African nation.

He says that this India team will be a hard team to beat in the ongoing series, as South Africa will have to play out of their skins.

‘Will (India) be a hard team to beat this series…South Africa will have to play out of their skins to do that,’ Ganguly tweeted after the massive victory.

Premier bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled superbly as they pile up on the Proteas to script the milestone victory.

KL Rahul, who scored 123 in the first innings is adjudged as the Player of the Match and deservedly so. It took only two overs after lunch for India to wrap up a memorable win.