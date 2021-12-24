India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day

We are less than a couple of days away from the start of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. It would be a mouthwatering contest between the two formidable sides. What would bother the fans is the forecast of rain on the match days.

There is a lot happening in the Indian camp with the Virat Kohli versus BCCI row taking centre stage. On the other hand, the hosts would miss the services of pacer Anrich Nortje.

Stay hooked to this space to follow all the build-up to the opening Test. We will provide all updates and reactions in the lead-up to the Test.

Live Updates

  • 10:35 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day LIVE Updates: Reports are that the pitch is going to be a green top and that means, pacers would be in demand. Jasprit Bumrah and the rest would be the key for India.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day LIVE Updates: South Africa would be missing the services of pacer Anrich Nortje. Similarly, India would also miss their premier batter, Rohit Sharma.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day LIVE Updates: Rahul could speak about players who are dealing with injuries. He could also drop hints about the XI that would be fielded at Centurion.

  • 10:12 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day LIVE Updates: An InsideSport report claims that India’s new vice-captain KL Rahul would be addressing the media today ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day LIVE Updates: Reports suggest that rain could play spoilsport during the Test and that would not impress those who have waited long to see their stars in action in South Africa.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 1st Test, Boxing Day LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the Boxing Day Test that would be played at Centurion between India and South Africa.