After scoring his 4th Test century on day one of the 1st Test against South Africa at Vizag, Rohit Sharma stated that he had a clear plan on what to do, while opening the batting for the first time in Tests.

“I was very clear in my mind what I wanted to do,” said Rohit after early stumps were drawn on day one’s play due to rain. “The new ball will always do a bit in the initial overs — whether it’s red ball or white.I have played cricket in India for a long time now and that’s why I was aware of the conditions and knew that once you get past the first 10 overs, it becomes difficult to get wickets. And it becomes easier to score runs.”

Rohit combined with incumbent opener Mayank Agarwal for a big stand of 202 runs of the opening wicket – the highest for India since June 2015 – en route to an enterprising 115, and said he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by the team management.

“I wanted to take the opportunity and that’s why I made the management aware of it. I am grateful to them for providing me with the opportunity and I am happy I could score runs,”he said, adding, “Talk about me opening was there for long. In West Indies, I was told it is going to happen now. I have been preparing mentally for two years to open in Tests.”

Rohit started off cautiously seeing off the new ball, and as soon as he got his eyes in, he upped the ante.”This was my plan to tackle the new ball and then stick to what I had planned. Backing myself and my game was most important for me because it was all I had in my mind,” he added.