Home

Sports

India vs South Africa, 1st Test FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion

India vs South Africa, 1st Test FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion

IND vs SA 1st Test Live streaming: All you need to know about IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming and telecast details in India.

IND vs SA Boxing Day Test: Probable 11, Live Streaming, Telecast Information & More

India vs South Africa, 1st Test FREE Live Streaming: The much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa starts today at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. While the buzz is palpable, there are concerns with the weather as there are chances of rain.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test in India

You may like to read

What time is India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played on Monday (December 26) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st Test match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 1st Test match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

SA vs Ind Squads:

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.