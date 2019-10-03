After toiling for 82 overs, South Africa were finally rewarded with a breakthrough, but it wasn’t before Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal had added 317 runs for the opening wicket – India’s second-highest first-wicket stand in Tests. At lunch on Day 2, India were strongly placed at 324/1 in Vizag, with Agarwal recording his maiden Test century.

Rohit’s dream start as a Test opener was set to become even more special. On 166, Rohit helped himself to a six and a boundary, but Maharaj gave the ball flight and got it to grip, and the batsman, trying to go inside out, missed and was stumped. The marathon opening stand had ended, though before that, Rohit and Agarwal had piled agony on a hapless South Africa bowling line-up.

Like Wednesday, South Africa started brilliantly keeping the openers on their toes, but despite applying pressure, could not take advantage of it. Quinton de Kock, standing up to the tumps to Vernon Philander dropped a deflection off Rohit’s bat. Not too long after, a run out change was missed. If that wasn’t enough, the fact that 62 runs were scored in the first hour was an indication of how ordinary they were in the field.

South Africa had no fielders on either side square of the wicket, allowing Rohit and Agarwal to take full toll. Agarwal, deservedly, got to his hundred with a single, and once he did, the openers began toying with the spinners. Agarwal and Rohit played the reverse sweeps regularly and were rewarded with a boundary on almost every occasion.