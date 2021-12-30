New Delhi: India have finally breached South Africa’s dominant run in their home ground at Centurion as the Virat Kohli-led side become the first Asian team to win a Test match at the SuperSport Park. At the start of the year a second-string India side held their nerves to beat the Aussies at their fortress in Gabba and now ended the year by doing the same against Dean Elgar-led Proteas.Also Read - SA vs IND, 1st Test: It's a Super Special Year For Team India, Says KL Rahul

The Indian fans have been ecstatic with the glorious victory and legends of the past have heaped praise on Rahul Dravid men's performance.

Virender Sehwag pointed out Men in Blue's brilliant performances in 2021 and have wished the team for a even better 2022.

Dream 2021 for Team India in Test Cricket. Gabba, Lord’s , Oval, Centurion and who can forget the amazing fight to draw at Sydney. Wishing a happy and even better 2022 for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pLhTVJWOvz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2021

The Great, Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on the bowling attack, a bunch capable of picking up 20 wickets in any Test match.

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Former head coach, Ravi Shastri was also over the moon.

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

VVS Laxman has hailed this year for Team India as ‘brilliant’ in terms of Test cricket.

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord’s win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

Twitter reactions would be incomplete without the former India opener Wasim Jaffer as his witty post has left everyone in splits once gain.