R Ashwin completed his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as India managed to take control of the first Test despite Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock’s hundred on the third day at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

South Africa ended the third day at 385/8, with Senuran Muthusamy batting on 12 and Keshav Maharaj batting on three. trailing India by 117 runs, who had scored 502/8 decl. on the back of Mayank Agarwal’s 215 and Rohit Sharma’s 176.

Earlier in the day, Elgar scored a fighting a hundred. The left-hander notched up his maiden Test ton on the Indian soil. After South Africa lost Temba Bavuma in the first session of the day, Elgar and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis put up a 115-run partnership. While Elgar carried on, du Plessis fell shortly after completing his first Test half-century against India in India.

However, du Plessis’ departure brought de Kock into the middle and the two left-handers denied India any immediate success. The pair added 164 runs together before Ravindra Jadeja ended Elgar’s 287-ball 160-run innings in the middle.

De Kock was the next man to get out off Ashwin’s bowling but not before he brought up his ton. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman scored 111 off 163 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Ashwin completed his five-wicket haul, dismissing Vernon Philander for a 10-ball duck. While South Africa will be eager to score as many runs as possible on Day four, India will be targetting to wrap the South African innings quickly.

Brief scores:

First innings: South Africa 385/8 (Dean Elgar 160, Quinton de Kock 111; R Ashwin 5/128) vs India 502/8 declared (Mayank Agarwal 215, Rohit Sharma 176; Keshav Maharaj 3/189)