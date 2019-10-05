Rohit Sharma’s second century of the match put India in command as bad light brought a premature end to Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Rohit’s 127 off 149 – an innings studded with 10 boundaries and 7 sixes – helped India set a 395-run target. In reply, South Africa lost first innings centurion Dean Elgar, who was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja for 2. The visitors ended the day at 11/1, needing another 384 runs to win.

Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings, became the first ever batsman in the history of the game to score two hundreds in his first Test as an opener. He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was back in form with an 81. The duo forged 169 runs for the second wicket following the departure of Mayank Agarwal (7), who registered a maiden double century in the first innings.

That will be Stumps on Day 4. #TeamIndia have managed to pick a wicket before close of play (SA 11/1). South Africa require 384 runs, & India 9 wickets to win the 1st Test #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WjPIs55qsM — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2019

The partnership was broken by Vernon Philander, who trapped the Saurashtra batsman lbw. Rohit departed six overs later after he misjudged a Keshav Maharav delivery coming down the ground and was stumped by Quinton de Kock.

Ravindra Jadeja added a quick-fire 42 off 30. Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane came out attacking and smashed the ball to all corners. Rahane was more aggressive in his knock decorated with four boundaries and one six en route to his unbeaten 27 off 17, while Kohli was 31 not out off 25 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma – first Indian batsman to be stumped twice in the same Test match!#IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 5, 2019

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj got 2 for 129 in 22 overs.

Brief scores: South Africa 431 & 11/1 (Ravindra Jadeja 1/3) need 384 runs to win versus India 323/4 (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 81, Ravindra Jadeja 40; Keshav Maharaj 2/129)