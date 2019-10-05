Rohit Sharma’s century – his second ton of the match – helped India set a 395-run target for South Africa on Day 4 of the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Rohit continued his dream run as an opener to notch up 127 off 149 – his innings laced with 10 boundaries and 7 sixes – in the second dig which made him the first India opener in 41 years to record twin centuries.

Rohit was assisted by Cheteshwar Pujara, who added 81 off 148 balls as the duo forged 169 runs for the second wicket following the departure of Mayank Agarwal (7), who registered a maiden double century in the first innings.

The partnership was broken by Vernon Philander, who trapped the Saurashtra batsman lbw. Rohit departed six overs later after he misjudged a Keshav Maharav delivery coming down the ground and was stumped by Quinton de Kock.

Ravindra Jadeja added a quick-fire 42 off 30. Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane came out attacking and smashed the ball to all corners. Rahane was more aggressive in his knock decorated with four boundaries and one six en route to his unbeaten 27 off 17, while Kohli was 31 not out off 25 deliveries.

South Africa will have 13 overs to face with India looking to make early inroads before stumps are drawn on the penultimate day.

Brief scores: India 323/4 declared (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 81; Keshav Maharaj 2/129), set 395-run target