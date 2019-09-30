India vs South Africa 1st Test, Visakhapatnam: Weather Forecast IND vs SA, Rain Chances, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming Details
India will host South Africa for a three-Test series starting October 2 in Vizag. The T20I series ended on an even keel with both teams clinching a win apiece. The action shifts to red-ball cricket now. This is India’s second series in the ICC World Test Championship which they started on a winning note, blanking West Indies 2-0. For South Africa, this is their first series of the championship and in India they have a formidable opponent, notwithstanding the tough sub-continent conditions their in-transition team will have to deal with.
India vs South Africa Weather Forecast
October 2, Day 1: Scattered Thunderstorms
October 3, Day 2: Scattered Thunderstorms
October 4, Day 3: Scattered Thunderstorms
October 5, Day 4: Afternoon Thunderstorms
October 6, Day 5: Scattered Thunderstorms
Courtesy: Weather.com
1st Test Timings
The 1st Test between India and South Africa will start at 09:oo am IST from October 2.
Squads:
Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.
Ind vs SA Live Streaming
The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.