India vs South Africa 1st Test, Visakhapatnam: Weather Forecast IND vs SA, Rain Chances, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming Details

India will host South Africa for a three-Test series starting October 2 in Vizag. The T20I series ended on an even keel with both teams clinching a win apiece. The action shifts to red-ball cricket now. This is India’s second series in the ICC World Test Championship which they started on a winning note, blanking West Indies 2-0. For South Africa, this is their first series of the championship and in India they have a formidable opponent, notwithstanding the tough sub-continent conditions their in-transition team will have to deal with.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

October 2, Day 1: Scattered Thunderstorms

October 3, Day 2: Scattered Thunderstorms

October 4, Day 3: Scattered Thunderstorms

October 5, Day 4: Afternoon Thunderstorms

October 6, Day 5: Scattered Thunderstorms

1st Test Timings

The 1st Test between India and South Africa will start at 09:oo am IST from October 2.

Squads:

India