The South African tail-enders – Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander – once again showed resilience but India managed to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs and a day to spare at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India, having secured a 326-run lead in the first innings, enforced the follow-on. Ishant Sharma set the ball rolling for India as he dismissed Aiden Markram in the first over. Had the South African reviewed the decision, he could have prolonged his stay in the middle as the replays indicated that the ball was missing the leg-stump.

Theunis de Bruyn was the next man to get out as Wriddhiman Saha took a screamer, flying towards his left as Umesh Yadav scalped his first wicket of the innings.

While Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis put up a 49-run stand, Saha’s brilliance behind the wickets sent the South African skipper packing. Elgar fell a run later as Umesh took a juggling catch in the deep off R Ashwin as India left South Africa reeling at 71/4. Quinton de Kock fell eight runs later as Ravindra Jadeja disturbed the timber.

Temba Bavuma and Senuran Muthusamy then offered some resistance as the pair added 46 runs together. However, Ajinkya Rahane took a sharp catch in the slips to end Bavuma’s vigil as Jadeja scalped his second wicket.

India’s fine slip-catching was once again on display as Rohit Sharma caught Muthusamy off Mohammed Shami. Philander and Maharaj, like they had done in the first innings, once again showed grit, denying India any success for more than 21 overs before the former was caught down the leg-side off Umesh’s bowling. The Indian pacer dismissed Rabada in the same over before Jadeja trapped Maharaj before the wickets to complete India’s 11th successive series win at home.

Brief Scores: India 601/5 (Virat Kohli 254*, Mayank Agarwal 108; Kagiso Rabada 3/93) beat South Africa 275 all out ((Kehsav Maharaj 72, Faf du Plessis 64; R Ashwin 4/69) and 189 all out (Dean Elgar 48; Umesh Yadav 3/22) by an innings and 137 runs