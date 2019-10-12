Continuing the trend, yet another fan managed to dodge the security at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, venue of the ongoing 2nd Test between India and South Africa, as he entered the playing field before falling near Rohit Sharma and in the process tackling him too to the ground.

The incident, third such during the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India, occurred during the 45th over of the innings on Day 3 when Vernon Philander had just walked in after the dismissal of Senuran Muthusamy off Ravindra Jadeja.

Another Test, another pitch invader!

This one made a beeline for @ImRo45 , and tried to kiss his feet…

Bizarre.

Pune cops far more alert than Visakhapatnam, mind you…

Taken him down the tunnel that leads to the kennels 👀#IndvSA pic.twitter.com/VdEmEoYszd — Lungani Zama (@whamzam17) October 12, 2019

The fan sprinted towards the slip cordon where Rohit was stationed. While Indian players including Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja saw the funnier side to it, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticised the security for letting that happen.

“Security not there to watch the match for free,” Gavaskar fumed on air. “This is a perennial problem in India.”

This is not the first time a fan has invaded the pitch during the ongoing series. In Vizag, venue of the first Test, a fan shook Kohli’s hand before attempting to take a selfie with the on-field India cricketers. During the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Mohali, twice the proceedings were interrupted due to fans making their way onto the field.

“It’s a serious security issue. Not just a question of a fan going to meet a cricketer. They have to make sure nobody enters the ground. Anything could happen. Why take a chance? It’s not easy to get inside the field. So what are they (security) doing?” Gavaskar said.