South Africa opener Dean Elgar will not take any further part in the third and final Test against India at Ranchi after he was hit on the head by a vicious Umesh Yadav delivery on Day Three at the JSCA Stadium on Monday.

Elgar, batting on 16, was struck on his helmet by a fierce bouncer from Umesh just before the tea break in the 10th over of South Africa’s second innings. The left-handed batsman immediately went to the ground. Indians players rushed towards Elgar to see if he was alright while the physio ran in.

Elgar was taken to hospital during the tea break for a concussion test. Debutant George Linde was sent to proceed the innings alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the final session of the day’s play.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) via tweet, informed that Elgar will not take any further part in the match. Theunis de Bruyn will be the concussion substitute.

Cricket rules for the World Test Championship were tweaked recently to allow players who suffer concussions during a match to be replaced in their team’s Playing XI.

South Africa are on the brink of another major embarrassing defeat. The tourists were bowled for 162 in their first innings in reply to India’s 497/9 declared. In the second innings, Mohammed Shami’s three wickets coupled with Umesh’s two reduced the Proteas to 65/5 (in 26 overs) with hopes of even salvaging a draw diminishing.

Elgar is one of South Africa’s promising batsmen from what has been a shoddy display from the batting department. The 32-year-old smashed a century in the opening Test at Visakhapatnam and added 54 runs in the second Test in Pune.