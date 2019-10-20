Rohit Sharma recorded his maiden Test double century while Ravindra Jadeja smashed a patient fifty as India declared their first innings at 497/7 on Day 2 of the third Test against South Africa at Ranchi on Sunday.

Driven by Rohit’s 212 – his innings decorated with 28 boundaries and six towering hits over the fence, the Mumbai batsman, who became the first India opener since Virender Sehwag to rack up over 500 runs in a three-match Test series, laid the foundation of India’s mammoth first innings score that received some major fire power from Umesh Yadav, who tonked five sixes in his 10-ball 31 just before tea.

Rohit was helped by Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a first century at home in three years which extended India’s domination. The Mumbai duo of Rohit and Rahane spent notched up a record 267-run fourth-wicket partnership in quick time which erased the time lost by Saturday’s rain interruption that forced stumps after only 58 overs.

Having dropped Rahane on 105, Heinrich Klaasen made amends by taking a good catch and give debutant George Linde his maiden Test scalp. Rahane added 115. Rohit soon followed suit perishing while going for quick runs falling to Kagiso Rabada for 212.

Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha consolidated India’s position with the South African bowlers doing much better in this session picking up five wickets. However, Umesh undid all the good that was done by the visitors smashing five sixes.

For South Africa, George Linde was the pick of the bowlers with four for 133 in his 31 overs. Rabada pocketed three for 85 in his 23 overs that included seven maidens.

Brief scores: India 497/7 decl (Rohit Sharma 212, Ajinkya Rahane 115, Ravindra Jadeja 51; George Linde 4/133, Kagiso Rabada 3/85) versus South Africa