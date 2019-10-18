India vs South Africa 3rd Test LIVE CRICKET STREAMING

Keeping the ongoing World Test Championship in mind, India would go for the kill against South Africa in the third and final match of the series against a low on confidence South Africa. There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which the hosts India would be eyeing against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat over SA in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

Faf du Plessis’ men would be desperate for some consolation in a wretched tour when the final Test starts on Saturday. India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs South Africa 3rd Test from JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi here:

What time will the 3rd Test between India and South Africa will start?

The 3rd Test between India and South Africa will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM.

Where to watch the 3rd Test between India and South Africa match on TV?

The 3rd Test between India and South Africa can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where will 3rd Test between India and South Africa be played?

The 3rd Test between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Where to watch free online live streaming of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa?

The free online live streaming of 3rd Test between India and South Africa will be available on Hotstar app. You can also catch the live score and updates on India.com

What are the probable playing XIs of 3rd Test between India and South Africa?

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav/Hanuma Vihari.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (wk), Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Piedt/George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Lungi Ngidi.

SQUADS —

INDIA: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

SOUTH AFRICA: Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje.