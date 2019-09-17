As the Indian team travelled to Chandigarh to play the second Twenty-20 International against South Africa in Mohali, the Virat Kohli & boys found themselves in the grasp of a very serious issue. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) have been unable to arrange secured police protection for the Indan cricketers.

According to the PCA, the Chandigarh police have denied to provide security to the Men in Blue, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not pay for the earlier bills. The police authorities further said the cricket board owe them a total amount of Rs 9 crore.

However, security for both the South African and Indian players were arranged by the Mohali police but they did that until the territory of Chandigarh police started. Thus, amidst the feud between BCCI and Chandigarh Police, the PCA decided to arrange private security for the players to escort them safely to the hotel.

The first T20I the three match-series was abandoned due to rain in Dharamsala, on Sunday. Keeping an eye at the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli & Co. are looking to find the perfect combination as soon as possible. Several new players have been given chance to prove their worth and get their spot in the national team.

Players like Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar will be fancying their opportunities in the series. However, skipper Kohli warned that the repeated chances should not be taken as granted and on failing to perform the players would be given a maximum of four to five chances.