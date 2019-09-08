India vs South Africa 2019: Full Schedule, Teams Squad, Timings in IST, When And Where to Watch Live Streaming Details, Fixtures:

After a dream tour of West Indies, Team India would now get ready to host South Africa in their backyard in what promises to be a blockbuster series. The visitors will look to make amends after their dismal show in the World Cup earlier this year. Virat and Co, on the other hand, would like to continue the winning momentum in known conditions. The Proteas will miss the services of Faf Du Plessis in the three T20Is, but he will make a return in whites. Rassie van der Dussen will be de Kock’s deputy in the series while Bavuma has been named as vice-captain of the Test side.

For India, apart from a rare out-of-form Pujara, things are looking up for Team India.

IND vs SA T20I schedule

Dharamsala T20I: September 15, 7 PM IST

Mohali T20I: September 18, 7 PM IST

Bengaluru T20I: September 22, 7 PM IST

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa T20I Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

IND vs SA Test schedule

Visakhapatnam Test: October 2-6, 9:30 AM IST

Pune Test: October 10-14, 9:30 AM IST

Ranchi Test: October 19-23, 9:30 AM IST

India Test Squad

To be announced

South Africa Test Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

TV Broadcast

You can watch the South Africa tour of India on Star Sports Network.

LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of all the India vs South Africa matches would be available on Hotstar, Jio app.