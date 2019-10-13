Live Updates

    It was a lackluster show once again from the South African batters, especially the top order. When there is a follow-on the top-order, especially the openers need to put up a fight but it was a no show from the top-order. Only 4 players went past the double-digit score. With two of them, Maharaj and Philander being tailenders. This in itself shows the sorry state of the South African batting. Elgar and Temba Bavuma were the only two ‘recognized’ batters who showed some fight. Faf du Plessis showed resilience but that was not good enough.
    That’s it! India have thrashed South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to pocket the series 2-0 with a match remaining

    India vs South Africa Live: WICKET! Umesh strikes again and India are just a wicket away from sealing series. Kagiso Rabada has to depart after being caught by Rohit Sharma, He scored 4 off 5. Score 189/9

    WICKET! Umesh Yadav breaks the stand with the scalp of Vernon Philander! Another catch for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who takes an easy catch. Philander scored 37. Score 185/8

    Tea-Break: So Philander (29*) and Maharaj (17*) extend the play to the third session. South Africa are 172/7, trail by 154 runs. The lower order is giving the fight, as has been the case with their batting all through this series. India three away from an innings win and also sealing the series.

    Like the first innings, the pair of Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj is again offering some resistance after yet another disappointing performance from the South Africa top-order. So far, they have added 39 runs for the eighth wicket. Score 168/7, trail by 158 runs

    IND vs SA Live: WOW! Vernon Philander is not going down before having some fun. He clatters back-to-back Sixes of Ravindra Jadeja to move to 16 off 10.

    Over 44.5: WICKET! Mohammed Shami ends Senuran Muthusamy’s vigil that lasted 44 deliveries. Banged in short and Muthusamy ends up playing it into the hands of Rohit Sharma at second slip to be caught for 9. Score 129/7, trail by 197 runs

    Over 43.1: WICKET! A delivery after unsuccessfully reviewing not out lbw cause, Ravindra Jadeja gets his man as Temba Bavuma edges to be caught by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. Superb catch from Rahane and Jadeja leaps in joy. He scored 38 off 63. Score 125/6, trail by 201 runs

    India vs South Africa Live: Over 38.6: SIX! Well, Temba Bavuma quickly judges the length from Ravindra Jadeja and pulls the ball over mid-wicket region for a six. Score 112/5, trail by 214 runs

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day four of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Another day went India’s way. The South African tail wagged to cut down India’s lead but the Virat Kohli-led unit still managed to take 326-run lead on the third day of the second Test of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

INDvs SA BRIEF REPORT

The Indian juggernaut continued to roll as the hosts humiliated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to clinch the three-match series, on Sunday. The struggling South Africa batsmen surrendered yet again against the Indian bowlers, who asserted their supremacy at home.

The comprehensive victory, coming on the fourth day, has consolidated India’s top position in the World Test Championship table. India now have 200 points in their kitty, a handsome 140 points away from nearest-rival New Zealand. Competing in his 50th Test as captain, Virat Kohli has now led India to their 11th consecutive series at home, a world record.

After being asked to follow-on, South Africa were all-out for 189 in 67.2 overs just after the tea break. Following a superb effort from the batsmen, it was an all-round effort from India’s five-pronged bowling unit with comeback man Umesh Yadav claiming 3 for 22.