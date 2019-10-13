Live Updates

  • 12:17 PM IST

    WICKET! A poor, poor shot from Quinton de Kock as he is cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja on 5. Pitched outside off and De Kock goes for a big hit. The ball turns, skips past the inside edge and clatters onto the stumps. Jadeja gets his first wicket of the innings. South Africa 79/5, trail by 247 runs on Day 4

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Right then. We’re back for the second session. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the two South African batsmen. India need six wickets to wrap up victory. SA need 252 more to make India bat again. Should be an interesting period of play

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LUNCH-BREAK: So end of a superb session for India. South Africa are staring down the barrel having lost four wickets in the morning session after being asked to follow one. Ishant Sharma struck with the second ball of the day before A brilliant catch from Wriddhiman Saha ended Theunis de Bruyn stay. Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis fought back to take them past the 50-run mark. However, Ravichandran Ashwin had the Faf caught by a juggling Saha to break the stand. And not long before, Elgar too lost his focus as he got a leading edge, off Ashwin and Umesh completed a juggling catch wide of mid-off. Score 74/4, trail by 252 runs on Day 4

  • 11:26 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live: Over 25.2: WICKET! Dean Elgar loses patience and gets a leading edge to be caught for 48 off 72. Ravichandran Ashwin strikes in successive overs to hand India to big breakthroughs. South Africa are tottering now having lost four wickets for 71 runs following on.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    Over 23.3: WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha juggles multiple times before diving forward to hold onto the catch as South Africa lose their captain Faf du Plessis. Ravichandran Ashwin has once again dismissed Faf. He scored 5 off 54. A big wicket this for India. Score 70/3, trail by 256 runs

  • 11:01 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Over 17.5: Faf survives! Impact and umpire’s call saves the South African captain after Indians review not out lbw decision. Virat Kohli lets out a loud ‘Come on!. Not too happy he is with the decision. Score 60/2. trail by 266 runs

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Over 17: Slow and steady. South Africa are recovering from those early setbacks. leading the charge is Elgar who has moved to 37 off 50 and Du Plessis is on 5 off 32. Score 59/2, trail by 267 runs

  • 10:32 AM IST

    First over of spin today – Ravichandran Ashwin, who took four wickets in the first innings, into the attack now. Two singles from his first over. Score 49/2, trail by 277 runs

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Over 11: Shami started his first over of the morning with a well-directed bouncer to Elgar. Jolted by that, Elgar took three fours off the Indian pacer – one through point and the next to through covers region to move to 32 off 36. Score 47/2, trail by 279 runs

  • 10:25 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live: So after 10 overs, South Africa are 35/2 with Dean Elgar (20) joined by his captain Faf du Plessis (3) in the middle. India have now brought in Mohammed Shami from one end. Elgar has been edge but has managed to score four fours so far.

India vs South Africa Live Score

India vs South Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day four of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune. Another day went India’s way. The South African tail wagged to cut down India’s lead but the Virat Kohli-led unit still managed to take 326-run lead on the third day of the second Test of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Live Score Ind vs SA

India had reduced South Africa to 162/8 but the last two wickets added 113 runs to take the visitors to 275. While Keshav Maharaj scored 72, Vernon Philander remained unbeaten on 44. The pair added 109 runs together and denied India a chance to bundle out Proteas below 200. However, the match still firmly remains in India’s control, with a possibility of a follow-on with two more days to go in the match and a margin of 326 runs at hand.