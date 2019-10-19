Live Updates

  • 10:12 AM IST

    WICKET! Kagiso Rabada has struck again and this time it’s a big blow. Cheteshwar Pujara has been pinned in front for duck. Rabada has two. The on-field umpire had given it as not out but Rabada asked his captain for review. And three reds. Nine-ball duck for Pujara. Score 16/2

  • 9:53 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada has struck early for South Africa. Thoroughly deserved. He has made the ball talk all this morning and gets Mayank Agarwal to edge onto in the slips. A decent catch by Dean Elgar at third slip. In-form batsman Agarwal scored 10 off 19. Score 12/1

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Over 3: Rabada is getting the new ball to swing. A good start from the South African fast bowler. Score 7/0

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Mayank Agarwal off the mark with a couple and follows that with a four through point.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle, all set to open the innings. Kagiso Rabada has the new ball in his hand. He has a new bowling partner in Lungi Ngidi in this series who comes in for Vernon Philander.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: So South Africa have made five changes for this Test: Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi and Dane Piedt included. Aiden Markram (injured), Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj (injured) are out.

  • 9:13 AM IST
    South Africa: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

    India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
  • 9:04 AM IST

    IN & OUT: Ishant Sharma has been given rest and in comes left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who will make his India debut

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Virat Kohli flips the coin and India have won the toss, again. Kohli opts to bat

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Temba Bavuma has been called by Faf du Plessis for the toss

India vs South Africa Live: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation on a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts in Ranchi from Saturday.

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.