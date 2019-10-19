Live Updates

  • 11:34 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: LUNCH ON DAY ! Rohit Sharma hits a six in the final over before lunch as the first session of this third Test ends with India 71/3 in 23 overs. It has been a session, although gripping, has been dominated by South Africa. Kagiso Rabada was breathing fire in the first hour of play as he knocked down Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara for early blows. Anirch Nortje then removed India captain cheaply to leave India in some early trouble. Rohit though has managed to ride the wave and his unbeaten on 38 off 68.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Right then – Debutant George Linde, a left-arm spinner, into the attack now. First over of spin this morning after South Africa pacers gave India quick jolts

  • 11:13 AM IST

    FIFTY up for India in 19.2 overs – Rahane with a couple to his total takes the score to 51/2

  • 11:11 AM IST

    IND vs SA 3rd Test: Rohit has moved to 23 off 55 with four fours so far and his batting partner Ajinkya, new to the crease, has four off 9. Score 49/3 in 19 overs

  • 11:01 AM IST

    South Africa bowlers this morning so far:

    =>Kagiso Rabada: 7-4-15-2

    =>Lungi Ngidi: 6-3-12-0

    =>Anrich Nortje: 4-0-16-1

  • 10:56 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have a task at their hands now. They have to ride this nervy phase and ensure India not lose any more wickets before lunch today. South Africa pacers have rocked India top-order early this morning after the hosts opted to bat.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    WICKET! Anrich Nortje has landed a big blow. He has pinned India captain Virat Kohli on 12. This is Nortje’s maiden wicket in Test cricket and it’s Kohli. This was nips back and umpire straightway raises the finger. After a brief discussion, Kohli goes for the review. And that would have just clipped the leg stump. Umpire’s call. Score 41/3 in 15.3 overs

  • 10:35 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Drinks break. It has been a superb start for South Africa, especially Kagiso Rabada who has troubled the Indian batsmen with swing, pace and bounce repeatedly. He first got the better of opener Mayank Agarwal, caught at third slip. He then pinned Cheteshwar Pujara for a nine-ball duck before greeting India captain Virat Kohli with a searing bouncer. Score 29/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Rohit Reverses Decision: An inside edge! Richard Illingworth raised his finger to adjudge Rohit Sharma lbw but the India opener straightaway went for the review. And ultra edge shows an inside edge.

  • 10:12 AM IST

    WICKET! Kagiso Rabada has struck again and this time it’s a big blow. Cheteshwar Pujara has been pinned in front for duck. Rabada has two. The on-field umpire had given it as not out but Rabada asked his captain for review. And three reds. Nine-ball duck for Pujara. Score 16/2

India vs South Africa Live: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation on a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts in Ranchi from Saturday.

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.