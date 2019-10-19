Live Updates

    Over 56: Not much has happened since the resumption, Rohit and Rahane are happy dealing in singles. No rush unlike the second session. Score 213/3

    India vs South Africa Live: The players are back on the field after the short tea-break. Play resumes for the third and final session of the day. India 205/3

    TEA-BREAK: End of an excellent session for India as they have wrested back the control of the proceedings after a bad start. Rohit Sharma reached his sixth Test century while Ajinkya Rahane recorded his 21st Test fifty. 134 runs were scored in the session. A wicketless session for South Africa. Score 205/3 in 52 overs.

    India vs South Africa Live: So Anrich Nortje has been brought back into the attack. Meanwhile, 200 up for India in 49 overs. This session has been dominated by the Indian pair.

    HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma! Reaches in style with a SIX. Took him just 130 deliveries to reach three figures. This is his third century of the ongoing series and sixth overall. With that, he also crosses 2000-run mark in Test cricket. Simply put, brilliant from the opener. What a year he’s having across formats for India.

    Rohit is in some mood. Doesn’t seem like he’s batting a Test match. Dane Piedt has been lifted for a flat six over long-off region. He is now on 84 off 122. Score 162/3 in 41 overs

    FIFTY for Ajinkya Rahane – 21st of his Test career. A brisk knock this from Rahane, took him 70 deliveries to the milestone. Score 148/3 in 38.4 overs

    India vs South Africa Live: 100-run partnership comes up for Rohit and Rahane. This period of play has seen the pair scoring boundaries at will. While Rohit is unbeaten on 67, Rahane has raced to 49 off 67 with eight fours. Score 139/3 in 37 overs

    FIFTY up for Rohit Sharma – his eighth fifty in last nine innings. He’s in some form. This is his 11th half-century in Test cricket. Reaches the milestone with a four off Anrich Nortje. Took him eight fours and a six off 87 deliveries to reach there. A solid effort this from the opener having seen his side lose three quick wickets within the first hour of play.

    HUNDRED up for India – Consecutive fours take India to three figures. Score 102/3 in 28.1 overs. The current partnership between Rohit and Rahane for the fourth wicket is now 64.

India vs South Africa Live: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation on a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts in Ranchi from Saturday.

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score and Updates

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.