  • 1:20 PM IST

    FIFTY for Ajinkya Rahane – 21st of his Test career. A brisk knock this from Rahane, took him 70 deliveries to the milestone. Score 148/3 in 38.4 overs

  • 1:10 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: 100-run partnership comes up for Rohit and Rahane. This period of play has seen the pair scoring boundaries at will. While Rohit is unbeaten on 67, Rahane has raced to 49 off 67 with eight fours. Score 139/3 in 37 overs

  • 12:39 PM IST

    FIFTY up for Rohit Sharma – his eighth fifty in last nine innings. He’s in some form. This is his 11th half-century in Test cricket. Reaches the milestone with a four off Anrich Nortje. Took him eight fours and a six off 87 deliveries to reach there. A solid effort this from the opener having seen his side lose three quick wickets within the first hour of play.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    HUNDRED up for India – Consecutive fours take India to three figures. Score 102/3 in 28.1 overs. The current partnership between Rohit and Rahane for the fourth wicket is now 64.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    A brisk start to the second session from India: Rohit kicks off the post-lunch period with a four off George Linde. And then Ajinkya Rahane tops it up with three fours off Kagiso Rabada including one via edge. Score 91/3 in 26 overs

  • 11:34 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: LUNCH ON DAY ! Rohit Sharma hits a six in the final over before lunch as the first session of this third Test ends with India 71/3 in 23 overs. It has been a session, although gripping, has been dominated by South Africa. Kagiso Rabada was breathing fire in the first hour of play as he knocked down Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara for early blows. Anirch Nortje then removed India captain cheaply to leave India in some early trouble. Rohit though has managed to ride the wave and his unbeaten on 38 off 68.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Right then – Debutant George Linde, a left-arm spinner, into the attack now. First over of spin this morning after South Africa pacers gave India quick jolts

  • 11:13 AM IST

    FIFTY up for India in 19.2 overs – Rahane with a couple to his total takes the score to 51/2

  • 11:11 AM IST

    IND vs SA 3rd Test: Rohit has moved to 23 off 55 with four fours so far and his batting partner Ajinkya, new to the crease, has four off 9. Score 49/3 in 19 overs

  • 11:01 AM IST

    South Africa bowlers this morning so far:

    =>Kagiso Rabada: 7-4-15-2

    =>Lungi Ngidi: 6-3-12-0

    =>Anrich Nortje: 4-0-16-1

India vs South Africa Live: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation on a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts in Ranchi from Saturday.

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.