India vs South Africa Highlights: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation on a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts in Ranchi from Saturday.

IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.