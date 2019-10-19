Live Updates

  • 4:05 PM IST

    That’s it from Day 1.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    The visitors, on the other hand, started well with the ball picking up early wickets. But all the hard work was undone by the brilliance of Rahane and Rohit. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers while Nortje was good in patches. The debutant, George Linde was could not make much of an impact while Dane Piedt was taken apart by the Hitman. Going to Day 2, They would hope to get wickets as quickly as possible otherwise India will run away with the game yet again.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score: The inevitable has happened. The play for the day has been abandoned. Bad light and then drizzle kept everyone at bay and with that it is STUMPS ON DAY 1. So the day has belonged to India after being in trouble at the start of the game having lost three wickets early on. But since then, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have made merry off the bowling and milked runs since the Lunch break. Rohit went on to register his third Test century as an opener while Rahane has looked good. They came out all guns blazing after Lunch and were scoring runs at will.

  • 3:56 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: Play Called Off on Day 1. India 224/3 (Rohit Sharma 117*, Ajinkya Rahane 83*) against South Africa at Stumps.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    BAD LIGHT STOPS PLAY! The umpires take the players off the field deeming light not enough to continue play. India 224/3 in 58 overs

  • 2:51 PM IST

    Over 56: Not much has happened since the resumption, Rohit and Rahane are happy dealing in singles. No rush unlike the second session. Score 213/3

  • 2:36 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: The players are back on the field after the short tea-break. Play resumes for the third and final session of the day. India 205/3

  • 2:15 PM IST

    TEA-BREAK: End of an excellent session for India as they have wrested back the control of the proceedings after a bad start. Rohit Sharma reached his sixth Test century while Ajinkya Rahane recorded his 21st Test fifty. 134 runs were scored in the session. A wicketless session for South Africa. Score 205/3 in 52 overs.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: So Anrich Nortje has been brought back into the attack. Meanwhile, 200 up for India in 49 overs. This session has been dominated by the Indian pair.

  • 1:45 PM IST

    HUNDRED for Rohit Sharma! Reaches in style with a SIX. Took him just 130 deliveries to reach three figures. This is his third century of the ongoing series and sixth overall. With that, he also crosses 2000-run mark in Test cricket. Simply put, brilliant from the opener. What a year he’s having across formats for India.

India vs South Africa Highlights: It would have been a dead rubber but with valuable World Test Championship points on offer, India would be eyeing victory while South Africa would be desperate for some consolation on a wretched tour when the third and final Test starts in Ranchi from Saturday.

IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.