India notched up a huge 203-run victory against South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam after the tourists were dismissed for 191 runs in their second innings on the fifth and final day on Sunday.

Defending 395-run target, India rode on the bowling exploits of Mohammed Shami, who picked up a five-wicket haul to help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja pocketed another four (4/87), while Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint fastest to take 350 wickets.

However, the star of the show was easily Shami, who conceded just 35 runs in his 10.5 overs that included two maidens. Shami registered his name in the record books to become the fifth Indian pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of a Test match at home.

Left-arm pacer Karsan Ghavri was the first to achieve the feat in Mumbai against England in 1977. Ex-India captain Kapil Dev replicated the achievement against the same opposition in 1981 in Mumbai. Madal Lal followed suit the same year, while Javagal Srinath was the last the fourth speedster to register the record against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 1996.

Name Opposition Year Place Karsan Ghavri England 1977 Mumbai Kapil Dev England 1981 Mumbai Madan Lal England 1981 Mumbai Javagal Srinath South Africa 1996 Ahmedabad Mohammed Shami South Africa 2019 Vizag

Shami also joined injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to become only the second Indian bowler to dismiss four batsmen in a single Test innings by knocking over their stumps.

Ashwin picked up the first wicket on Day 5 by dismissing Theunis de Bruyn. Shami then got into the act and castled Temba Bavuma as South Africa found themselves three down in the first half hour. He then continued the rout and clean bowled Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Dane Peidt, who resistance yielded 56.

Shami wrapped things up with a length ball on off stump which tailed away just a touch as Kagiso Rabada, who looked to drive it, ended up edging it behind to Wriddhiman Saha.

The second Test begins on October 10 at Pune, while Ranchi will host the third and final match.