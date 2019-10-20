After interrupting the play on day one of the third and final Test between India and South Africa, rain gods are once again expected to play their part on Sunday’s proceedings as well. The local weatherman predicted that rain may affect the second day’s play at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

On Saturday, only 58 overs of play was possible on the bad light followed by heavy showers stopped the match six overs into the third session with India 224 for three. A brilliant century from Rohit Sharma, who was well supported by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, helped India recover from early blows and take a commanding position against South Africa.

“There is a possibility of thundershowers and lightning at isolated places in Ranchi. Chances are less by Monday onwards,” an official of the Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi, said.

The day largely remained overcast with sun playing hide and seek and there was a brief drizzle in the second session when Rohit Sharma notched up his sixth Test century with a six off Dane Piedt in the 45th over.

That’s stumps at Ranchi! Play will start 30 minutes early tomorrow due to the lost time today ⏰ Can Ajinkya Rahane bring up his 11th Test hundred?#INDvSA 📝👇https://t.co/AEYe6hGC3o pic.twitter.com/c8NXtRkaPr — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2019



The weatherman blamed it on the cyclonic circulation positioned over east-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

Eyeing a whitewash, India currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli got lucky with the toss for the third time in a row and elected to bat without any hesitation. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was handed his Test debut as he was included in the side in place of Ishant Sharma.