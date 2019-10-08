New South Africa all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy is confident that the visitors will bounce back from their 203-run loss to India in the first Test in Vizag. The South African players have been constantly pushed out of their comfort zone by a dominant India, a challenge that rookie all-rounder Muthusamy is relishing every moment.

The series moves to Pune this week for the second of three Test matches as South Africa look to level the series while a win for the hosts would secure a series win with one game to spare. Like many of the Proteas bowlers in Visakhapatnam, Muthusamy struggled with the ball, taking one wicket across both innings.

Rabada falls | SA 191 all out The final wicket of the South African second innings falls as they are bowled out for 191, India win by 203 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Muthusamy finishes 49 not out to follow up his unbeaten 33 in the 1st innings.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/AxpOaHCSoy — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 6, 2019



“We are still looking to grow as a side and enjoy being uncomfortable. No matter how you look at it, the guys are ‘comfortable being uncomfortable’ and keep getting better,” Muthusamy said.

Muthusamy had a decent Test debut in Visakhapatnam with scores of 33 and 49 not out apart from prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli. The 25-year-old from Durban feels that he is on “right track” as far as his Test debut is concerned.

“I would have ideally wanted to win my first Test and make an impact with bat and ball but it really wasn’t to be. I will take the start and hopefully try to do well if I am in the team for the next match,” he said.

“If not, I will back the boys. I am sure we will look to carry the momentum. I am on the right track as I was fortunate to get some good time out in the middle.”