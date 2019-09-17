MS Dhoni’s future with Team India has become a huge topic of debate in all cricketing circles since the completion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Post the big tournament, the former India skipper took a two-month sabbatical from the game to decide his future course of action. Currently enjoying his time away from cricket, Dhoni recently served Indian Army in Kashmir for two weeks. Despite his absence from the national outfit, the wicketkeeper-batsman’s role in the Indian cricket team remains the most discussed topic.

Speaking on the matter, former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels the decision on Dhoni’s future should remain with current India skipper Virat Kohli and the selectors. “I don’t know what the selectors think, what Virat (Kohli) thinks. They are the important person, let them make the decision,” Ganguly was quoted by PTI.

Terming India a dangerous side at home, former captain Ganguly feels the hosts start as firm favourites to win the contests against South Africa.

“India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that’s been the case for years,” Ganguly, who is the face of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, said at the announcement of the sixth edition of the event slated for December 15.

The USD 100,000 race is expected to witness over 15,000 runners across five categories — 25K Run, Open 10K, Ananda Run (5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (2.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.3km).

Ganguly said that Virat Kohli is still the best batsman in the world but Steve Smith’s records also speak for itself.

“These are questions not to be answered. How does it matter? It’s about performance. Virat is the best in the world at the moment. So that’s what makes us happy. His records speak for itself. 26 Test hundreds which is a phenomenal record.”

Asked about the Indian coaching job, he said, “Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach.

“In any case I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semifinals from being last for last seven years so it’s been good,” Ganguly concluded.