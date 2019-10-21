South Africa opener Dean Elgar has been replaced by Theunis de Bruyn as a concussion substitute in the third and final Test against India in Ranchi. On Monday, Elgar was retired hurt after he suffered a brutal blow on the helmet by a rising Umesh Yadav delivery just before the Tea break on Day 3.

De Bruyn was part of South Africa’s playing in the Pune Test which the visitors lost by a handsome margin of an innings and 137 runs. In the 10th over of South Africa’s second innings, Elgar, who was batting on 16, was struck on his helmet by a fierce bouncer from Umesh. The left-handed batsman immediately went to the ground. The Indian players rushed towards Elgar to see if he was alright while the physio ran in.

Update on Dean Elgar| SA🇿🇦 43/5 Dean Elgar will not take any further part in this Test match. Theunis de Bruyn will be his concussion substitute.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/2GJSQLW9bf — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 21, 2019



During the break, Elgar retired hurt and was taken to a hospital for a concussion test. Debutant George Linde was sent to proceed the innings alongside Heinrich Klaasen for the final session of the day’s play.

The world body of cricket – ICC made some changes crucial changes in the sport to allow more safety for the players. ICC introduced the new rules for the ongoing World Test Championship. The change allows players who suffer concussions during a match to be replaced in their team’s playing XI.

Talking about the third Test, the Saffers are on the brink of another embarrassing defeat as they got bowled out for a mere 162 in their first innings in reply to India’s 497/9 (declared). In the second innings, South Africa are in trouble having lost six wickets before the tea interval.