In absence of regular skipper Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock has been handed over the captaincy reigns of a new-look South African squad which is currently on a tour to India for the three-match T20I series. De Kock is one of the few senior players in the Proteas squad whose been given an additional responsibility by the management keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Addressing the media before the second T20I against India in Mohali, the stylish left-hander spoke about the challenges ahead of the world event and his new role at the helm of affairs. “Not too concerned to be honest. It is a new stepping stone in my career, gives me extra responsibility. Not sure if it would affect me negatively or positively,” said the wicket-keeper batsman on Wednesday.



On being asked about his role as the team’s mentor in absence of bigger stars like du Plessis and AB de Villiers, de Kock also spoke about his strategy as the skipper. He said: “I think they (Faf and ABD) gave me lots of room to play the way I wanted to. I don’t see it why that would change without them being here.

“Even they in their career have had to do the same thing we are doing. So we will take it as it comes. In the leadership group in the team, we have had a chat (on grooming the youngsters). It is under control so far but we are still learning as part of a young leadership group.”

The 26-year-old De Kock also answered the questions about one of the most talked-about rivalries in world cricket – Virat Kohli versus Kagiso Rabada. Both Kohli and Rabada share a history together and have often involved in some on-field altercations in the past. The South Africa skipper feels that this series will once again provide fans with an opportunity to see two of the world’s best in action against each other.

“They are both good players. It is a good competition between both Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. They both are aggressive in their style of play. It would be great for fans to see the battle between them both,” he said.

After the first game being washed out due to rain in Dharamsala, it has effectively become a two-match series for both the teams. “It is a bit of a negative,” said de Kock.

“We would like to have played three games against the Indian team. Leading into the World Cup, to lose out on a game in different conditions, it is not ideal but it is what it is.”

After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indies the biggest achievement of his career. He still feels the same on the subject.

“It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers, we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has an opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far,” the Johannesburg-born cricketer concluded.