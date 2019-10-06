The first Test between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam which ended on Sunday after the hosts registered a dominating 203-run win broke the record for the most number of sixes in a Test match.

A total of 36 sixes were scored in the match with South Africa’s Dane Piedt smashing the record-breaking 36th hit over the fence in the 35th over on the fifth day.

The previous record for most sixes in a Test match came in 2014-15 when Pakistan and New Zealand were engaged in a match at Sharjah which witnessed a record 35 shots over the fence. Among the individual contributors, twin century scorer Rohit Sharma (13) hit the most number of sixes in this match.

On Saturday, Rohit eclipsed the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 sixes going past Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996. Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin also registered his name in the record books by becoming the joint fastest to take 350 Test wickets, matching Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s feat in his 66th Test.

On the fifth and final day, Mohammed Shami, who picked up a five-wicket haul that helped the hosts dismiss the tourists for 191 became only the fifth Indian pacer to claim a five-for in the fourth innings of a Test match at home.

India now have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Virat Kohli-led side have thus maintained a 100 per cent record in the World Test Championship.

The final two Tests between India and South Africa will be played in Pune and Ranchi respectively.