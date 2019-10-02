Rohit Sharma let his bat do the talking and settled the debate on any doubts of him opening the innings in Tests with a century on debut as an opener on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The Mumbai batsman was the hot topic ahead of the series. While may argued that the move to open with Rohit will backfire, some supported the elevation.

Rohit reposed the faith they showed in him by displaying a plethora of shots as he took a toothless South Africa bowling attack to the cleaners. Many fans on social media erupted after Rohit got to his fourth Test hundred and the first since an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur back in November 2016.

Posting a picture of the opener, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote: “Real G.O.A.T”.

ICYMI The HITMAN is back with a bang 💥 Rohit Sharma gets his first Test ton as an opener! pic.twitter.com/DsLfnGCzca — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2019

4th Test Century. 1st as an opener. Rohit has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Well played ☺️👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2019

Rohit made a phenomenal start to his Test career nearly six years ago when he smashed hundreds in his first two matches. He smashed 177 against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens before scoring an unbeaten 111 in Mumbai, which, incidentally, was Sachin Tendulkar’s last game for India.

Rohit, the only cricketer, who has three double hundreds in ODIs and four Twenty20 International centuries to his name, has failed to cement his place in the Test squad. In Australia, he had to return home after the Melbourne Test for the birth of his daughter.

With the team management running out of patience with KL Rahul, Rohit was slotted to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal and the duo did the rest.