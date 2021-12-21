Centurion: South Africa captain Dean Elgar feels the Indian pace attack has improved immensely, especially overseas, and Jasprit Bumrah is best placed to exploit the “spicy” conditions in the rainbow nation. The home team also lacks in experience with the likes AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander, who were all part of the 2018 series. It is noteworthy that India lost the series 2-1 to the hosts.Also Read - India Tour of South Africa: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of 3-Match Test Series

Bumrah hade made his Test debut in that series and has gone on to become one of the leading bowlers in international cricket. In a virtual media interaction, Elgar acknowledged the Bumrah threat but said the whole Indian attack will be tough to face.

"He (Bumrah) is a world class bowler. If there is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions pretty well, it would be him. But again, we don't focus on one guy. India as a whole is a pretty, pretty good side.

“They’ve been a pretty good side for the last two to three years and have toured very well of late,” said Elgar, who was the only one alongside Virat Kohli to average more than 40 in the 2018 series.

Elgar said senior bowler R Ashwin has not had too much success in South Africa but he remains one of the best spinners in world cricket. South Africa had their training at the Wanderers till Tuesday while the Indians trained in Centurion.

“India has been an immensely improved bowling line up especially playing away from home as well. We’re very mindful of what we’re going to be up against.

“Being in South Africa I would like to think we’re a lot more accustomed to our home conditions. So I rather be sitting here knowing that than possibly sitting in Indian dressing room knowing that they have to face our bowlers.”

South Africa have been dealt a big blow ahead of the series opener with Anrich Nortje being ruled out due to injury. Kagiso Rabada will lead the attack in the company of Duanne Oliver, who has returned to play for South Africa after the end of Kolpak deal in the UK, and Lungi Ngidi. Elgar hopes the weather will clear up ahead of the first Test and expects pitches to have enough spice for the bowlers.

Inputs from PTI