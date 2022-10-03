Guwahati: The Indian top-four batters once again put up a superlative show to post a massive 237 for 3 in the second T20 International against South Africa here on Sunday. A sellout crowd witnessed raining boundaries at the small ACA Barsapara Stadium as the Indian batters smashed 25 fours and 13 sixes. They scored 178 runs in boundaries.Also Read - IND vs SA: I Am Thinking Of Not Playing Suryakumar Yadav Anymore, Said Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (43 off 37 balls) and KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls) started it before Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls), Virat Kohli (49 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (17 not out) finished it off in style. Also Read - IND vs SA: KL Rahul Reveals His Mindset Against South Africa

Replying to his critics, Rahul (57) was back at his aggressive best, slamming a 24-ball fifty, his second in a row, as he and Rohit put on 96 runs for the opening wicket that came off just 59 balls. Also Read - India Beat SA By 16 Runs in 2nd T20I

Yadav then continued to raise his standards higher with a third successive half-century that came off just 18 deliveries and India crossed the 200-mark in the 18th over.

With the top-four doing the bulk of the scoring, India’s designated finisher Karthik got just seven balls but he made the most of the opportunity, smashing two sixes and one four in his quickfire 17 not out.

The South African pacers looked lacklustre and bowled full and the Indians feasted on to them.

Rohit first began the onslaught and Rahul followed it up in style after Temba Bavuma put them in.

After being hit on his hand from Wayne Parnell in the second over, Rohit came out all guns blazing while Rahul was a mute spectator with nine from five balls.

It was then the turn of Rahul who whipped the ball over square leg with perfect demonstration of his wrist work.

It was a shot that summed up his dominating innings as he took on Nortje in a similar fashion, this time whipping the bowler a little deep.

There was no signs of tentativeness in Rahul’s batting that had copped much criticism as he raced to his fifty in just 24 balls, stepping down to Aiden Markram for a six over long-on.

India were 57 for no loss inside the power play and there was no stopping the duo when a snake gave South Africans a bit of a breather.

In a rare sight, the snake slithered out onto the field from the extra cover region to stop play for about five minutes before the groundsmen captured it in a bucket.